Kick start your bluegrass summer with the Annual Wenatchee River Bluegrass Festival (WRBF), June 19th, 20th and 21st, featuring superstar bluegrass bands that will put the kick in your bluegrass start. The extraordinary line up goes like this…. Appalachian Road Show; Southern Legacy; Rick Faris Band; Vickie Vaughn and Westbound Sky. Main Stage Shows begin at 4:00pm Friday and Saturday.

The Wenatchee River Bluegrass Festival (WRBF) located at the Chelan County Expo Center, 5700 Wescott Ave, Cashmere, WA, is put on by the good folks of the Cashmere Community Concerts. Each year the WRBF brings new folks over the mountains to experience the beauty of our great region. A scenic drive through some of Washington’s most breathtaking areas, it encompasses everything an outdoor enthusiast could want, hiking, mountain biking, bird watching, golf (several courses), fly fishing, mountain climbing and river rafting. For information on additional events and camping call 509-421-0494 or visit our website at: https://wenatcheeriverbluegrassfestival.com/

