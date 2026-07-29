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What's Right with this Picture? Tom Quinn

What's Right with this Picture? Tom Quinn

Tom Quinn's solo art exhibition at the Spokane Art School.
First Friday Event: Friday August 7, 5 - 8 p.m.
Show Dates: August 7-28
Weekly Gallery Hours: M-F 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Spokane Art School
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Spokane Art School & Gallery
509-325-1500
spokaneartschool@gmail.com
http://www.spokaneartschool.net

Artist Group Info

Tom Quinn
https://quinntheartist.com/
Spokane Art School
503 E 2nd Ave, Suite B
Spokane, Washington 99202
(509) 325-1500
spokaneartschool@gmail.com
http://www.spokaneartschool.net