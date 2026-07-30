Works by Kel Hudson

Kelley “Kel” Hudson is an artist and photographer currently living and working in Spokane, Washington. With community always at the heart of her work, Kel focuses primarily on photorealistic landscapes of daily, reoccurring life scenes and what Hudson refers to as “Mindcities;”aerial communities that she builds from memories. Her work resides in hushed restraint and aims to include many elements of silence and repetitive order. Alongside her love of symmetry and straight lines, she tends to reject the notion that human presence is necessary to describe the chaos or calm of a landscape. She instead focuses on the scene as having its own personality.

