Yamato: Drummers of Japan

YAMATO is a Japanese Taiko drumming group based in Asuka-mura Nara Prefecture, affectionately known by the Japanese as the hometown of Japan. YAMATO has given more than 4,500 performances across 54 countries around the world since their formation in 1993. The company trains intensely in this ancient art form that merges music and martial arts. Taiko is musical, physical, and spiritual - sweeping up artists and audiences in waves of energy, reverence, and delight.

https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GMS0404