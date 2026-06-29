Yamato: Drummers of Japan
Yamato: Drummers of Japan
YAMATO is a Japanese Taiko drumming group based in Asuka-mura Nara Prefecture, affectionately known by the Japanese as the hometown of Japan. YAMATO has given more than 4,500 performances across 54 countries around the world since their formation in 1993. The company trains intensely in this ancient art form that merges music and martial arts. Taiko is musical, physical, and spiritual - sweeping up artists and audiences in waves of energy, reverence, and delight.
https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GMS0404
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sun, 4 Apr 2027
Event Supported By
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center
(509) 313-4776
mwpac@gonzaga.edu
Artist Group Info
ticketcenter@gonzaga.edu
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center
211 East DesmetSpokane, Washington 99258
(509) 313-4776
mwpac@gonzaga.edu