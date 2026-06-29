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Yamato: Drummers of Japan

Yamato: Drummers of Japan

YAMATO is a Japanese Taiko drumming group based in Asuka-mura Nara Prefecture, affectionately known by the Japanese as the hometown of Japan. YAMATO has given more than 4,500 performances across 54 countries around the world since their formation in 1993. The company trains intensely in this ancient art form that merges music and martial arts. Taiko is musical, physical, and spiritual - sweeping up artists and audiences in waves of energy, reverence, and delight.

https://gonzagaperformingarts.evenue.net/events/GMS0404

Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sun, 4 Apr 2027
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Event Supported By

Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center
(509) 313-4776
mwpac@gonzaga.edu
https://www.gonzaga.edu/myrtle-woldson-performing-arts-center

Artist Group Info

ticketcenter@gonzaga.edu
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center
211 East Desmet
Spokane, Washington 99258
(509) 313-4776
mwpac@gonzaga.edu
https://www.gonzaga.edu/myrtle-woldson-performing-arts-center