YMCA Healthy Kids Day
YMCA Healthy Kids Day
YMCA Healthy Kids Day | June 5, 2026 | 5:30 - 7:30pm
Everyone is invited to bring the whole family out for a night of movement,
play and connection. This FREE EVENT IS OPEN TO ALL, with activities,
community resources and support designed to help every child and family
stay active, engaged and thriving—together. First 300 kids receive a FREE t-shirt!
Spokane Valley YMCA, 2421 N Discovery Pl, Spokane Valley, WA 99216
Spokane Valley YMCA
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Spokane Valley YMCA
509 777 9622
ymca@ymcainw.org
Artist Group Info
lbeer@ymcainw.org
Spokane Valley YMCA
2421 N Discovery PlSpoakne Valley, Washington 99216
509 777 9622
ymca@ymcainw.org