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YMCA Healthy Kids Day

YMCA Healthy Kids Day

YMCA Healthy Kids Day | June 5, 2026 | 5:30 - 7:30pm

Everyone is invited to bring the whole family out for a night of movement,

play and connection. This FREE EVENT IS OPEN TO ALL, with activities,

community resources and support designed to help every child and family

stay active, engaged and thriving—together. First 300 kids receive a FREE t-shirt!

Spokane Valley YMCA, 2421 N Discovery Pl, Spokane Valley, WA 99216

Spokane Valley YMCA
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Spokane Valley YMCA
509 777 9622
ymca@ymcainw.org
https://ymcainw.org/

Artist Group Info

lbeer@ymcainw.org
Spokane Valley YMCA
2421 N Discovery Pl
Spoakne Valley, Washington 99216
509 777 9622
ymca@ymcainw.org
https://ymcainw.org/events/healthy-kids-day/