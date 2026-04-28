YMCA Healthy Kids Day | June 5, 2026 | 5:30 - 7:30pm

Everyone is invited to bring the whole family out for a night of movement,

play and connection. This FREE EVENT IS OPEN TO ALL, with activities,

community resources and support designed to help every child and family

stay active, engaged and thriving—together. First 300 kids receive a FREE t-shirt!

Spokane Valley YMCA, 2421 N Discovery Pl, Spokane Valley, WA 99216