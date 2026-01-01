Mitch Borden/KNKX

Mitch Borden is a general assignment reporter at KNKX. He’s worked at radio stations across the U.S. in places like rural Alaska and West Texas. Borden loves to cover all types of interesting stories. News tips can be sent to mborden@knkx.org.

He first moved to Seattle in the spring of 2025 to join the KNKX news team. When Borden is not out reporting you can usually find him cooking, sipping a cup of coffee or exploring the city while listening to an audiobook.