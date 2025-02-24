© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
Leader of Spokane Downtown Business Association urges more urgency on homelessness

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published February 24, 2025 at 4:00 PM PST
Participants in an early morning walk to call attention to the seriousness of Spokane's homeless problem return from a stop at the County Courthouse.
Doug Nadvornick/Spokane Public Radio
Participants in an early morning walk to call attention to the seriousness of Spokane's homeless problem return from a stop at the County Courthouse.

For the last several days, people devoted to addressing homelessness in Spokane have been meeting for early morning walks through various parts of downtown. They want to bring a sense of urgency to a subject they think has slipped down the priority list for local elected officials.

"I'm suggesting let's go into emergency protocols and bring together all the moving parts of the system that would require it. And it's not just those emergency protocols. It's when you are forced into a work-a-day, unsustainable work-a-day format that brings out incredible creativity and connectivity. So if you say everybody's going to meet at 4 a.m. for this emergency protocol, and say you're out at the emergency operations center at 4 a.m. dealing with it and coordinating, and there's a clarity that you're going to be there at 4 a.m. until this problem is solved."

Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

