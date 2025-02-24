Leader of Spokane Downtown Business Association urges more urgency on homelessness

For the last several days, people devoted to addressing homelessness in Spokane have been meeting for early morning walks through various parts of downtown. They want to bring a sense of urgency to a subject they think has slipped down the priority list for local elected officials.

"I'm suggesting let's go into emergency protocols and bring together all the moving parts of the system that would require it. And it's not just those emergency protocols. It's when you are forced into a work-a-day, unsustainable work-a-day format that brings out incredible creativity and connectivity. So if you say everybody's going to meet at 4 a.m. for this emergency protocol, and say you're out at the emergency operations center at 4 a.m. dealing with it and coordinating, and there's a clarity that you're going to be there at 4 a.m. until this problem is solved."

Hear more of Doug’s report on Inland Journal here.

