Spokane's Timm Ormsby, chair of WA House’s powerful budget committee, won’t seek reelection

Spokane state Rep. Timm Ormsby, the lead budget writer for Washington House Democrats who has served in the Legislature more than two decades, won’t seek reelection this year.

Ormsby shared the news Wednesday, shortly after Gov. Bob Ferguson signed the supplemental budget that Ormsby helped write.

Ormsby has represented the 3rd Legislative District since 2003. He said he plans to formally announce his retirement Thursday. Asked about his future in March at the end of the 2026 legislative session, Ormsby said he would take a couple weeks to decide.

“I wanted to get this all over with, and this kind of puts a pin in it,” Ormsby said. “I don’t plan on seeking reelection.”

Ormsby, who intends to serve out his term this year, said he doesn’t have plans for life post-Legislature.

“Because I haven’t met that dude yet, so I don’t know what he’s interested in, what he’s even good at, so I’ll find out,” he said.

He also said the difficulty of trying to balance the state’s budget amid hefty shortfalls didn’t play into his decision.

His two lieutenants on the House Appropriations Committee, who could be next in line to chair the panel, are Reps. Mia Gregerson, D-SeaTac, and Nicole Macri, D-Seattle. The position is one of the most powerful in Olympia, with a leading role in crafting the state’s now nearly $80 billion two-year budget.

Before joining the Legislature, Ormsby worked as a cement mason and was a labor leader. He has three children and four grandchildren, one of whom joined him as Ferguson signed the budget Wednesday.

Ferguson, a Democrat, honored Ormsby after approving the budget.

“We just really deeply appreciate your service,” Ferguson said. “He just continues to be a really wonderful legislator. He serves the people of his district extremely well. I’ve had a pleasure working with you over a number of years.”

No other candidates have filed to explore a run for Ormsby’s seat in a reliably Democratic district in Spokane, according to the state Public Disclosure Commission. One Republican, John Kness, has filed paperwork to run in the district, but doesn’t appear to have said for which House seat. Ormsby’s seatmate is Rep. Natasha Hill, also a Spokane Democrat.

The district represents most of inner Spokane, and is almost entirely within its city limits. It’s surrounded by districts that heavily favor Republicans.

The filing deadline for this year’s elections is May 8.

Ormsby, who was born and raised in Spokane, urged his successor to listen to their constituents.

“They have keen insights,” he said.

Ormsby joins a growing list of lawmakers forgoing reelection. On Tuesday, state Rep. Carolyn Eslick, R-Sultan, said she wouldn’t return to the Legislature.

Washington State Standard is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Washington State Standard maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Bill Lucia for questions: info@washingtonstatestandard.com.

