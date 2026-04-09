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Inland Journal: David Folkenflik, pairing police and mental health counselors, and RepublicEn

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick,
Eliza Billingham
Published April 9, 2026 at 12:30 PM PDT
David Folkenflik is NPR's media correspondent. He will headline an SPR event at the Bing Crosby Theater on Tuesday, April 14.
NPR
David Folkenflik is NPR's media correspondent. He will headline an SPR event at the Bing Crosby Theater on Tuesday, April 14.

This week on Inland Journal, NPR correspondent David Folkenflik has reported on some of the nation’s most important media-related stories. They include the elimination of federal funding for public media. Folkenflik will be in Spokane on Tuesday for an SPR event at the Bing Crosby Theater. Today, we get a sneak preview of what he might address.

"At the heart of what I do, I think, is to talk about the calling, the profession, and the craft of journalism and how it's done, how it's done well, how it falls short, the ways in which there are incredible financial and political pressures on journalism."

Eliza Billingham takes us into the field with Spokane police officers to hear what they think about responding to service calls with mental health professionals.

“I think working in the crisis field, success can be varied depending on the day. And so a lot of it is whether or not it was a good contact and we planted a seed in that individual's brain to call sooner or to call 9-8-8 to get support, reach out for help.”

And we talk with Bob Inglis, who served South Carolina for 12 years in the U.S. House of Representatives. He is a Republican who is urging people in his party to support free market remedies to address climate change.

"We think it starts with a carbon tax that's paired with a reduction in payroll taxes. So there's no growth of government, and it deals with the problem of regressivity. If you just have a naked carbon tax, it really hurts poor people. But if you reduce their payroll taxes while you're doing the carbon tax, Congressional Budget Office says the bottom 70% end up better off with that tax swap."

Inglis, the executive director of RepublicEn, was in Spokane this week.
Regional News
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

See stories by Doug Nadvornick
Eliza Billingham
Eliza Billingham is a full-time news reporter for SPR. She earned her master’s degree in journalism from Boston University, where she was selected as a fellow with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting to cover an illegal drug addiction treatment center in Hanoi, Vietnam. She’s spent her professional career in Spokane, covering everything from rent crises and ranching techniques to City Council and sober bartenders. Originally from the Chicago suburbs, she’s lived in Vietnam, Austria and Jerusalem and will always be a slow runner and a theology nerd.

See stories by Eliza Billingham