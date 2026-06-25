Inland Journal: Like it or not, AI is here to stay. How shall we use it?

This time on Inland Journal...

We are in the middle of a societal debate about artificial intelligence, how to use it, how to regulate it. Today, we present a discussion with two people who know a lot about AI and who have informed opinions about how it might evolve.

Grant Erickson is the chief executive of the Spokane software firm IntelliTect.

"If you haven't tried it before, honestly, just go Google some stuff. In the old days, it was like, you gotta put in just the right terms to get the right Google answer. Now, you're actually better off if you just ask a plain English question, including all of the detail, like the context, because anything that you don't specify, it's going to guess and so you want to make sure you kind of put the right stuff in there so you're getting the right answer back."

John Shovic is the director of the Center for Intelligent Industrial Robotics at the University of Idaho in Coeur d’Alene.

"We're in an AI financial bubble and I'm not smart enough to know when it'll pop or anything like that, but it's absolutely clear. Who's going to be the winner? I'm not smart enough to tell, but I will tell you after this bubble pops, we're going to be left with some very, very useful tools that will help us continue to increase productivity in the United States and really take the whole human race to another level."

Today, we talk about the variety of ways AI shows up in our lives, both in our personal lives and in our workplaces. And we address a few questions. Should we be afraid of it? Where should we be wary? How can we best use it?

This is part two of a series of AI discussions. Hear part one here.