Inland Journal: Who will be Spokane's next Vicky Dalton?

On this week's Inland Journal, we talk with the three candidates for Spokane County auditor.

The auditor's race is the only one on the August 4 primary ballot that carries any drama. Many candidates are unopposed or their races feature only two people, both of whom will advance to the November election.

In the auditor’s race is the outlier, longtime incumbent Vicky Dalton is retiring and three candidates, two Republicans and one Democrat, are vying for two slots on the November ballot.

Today, we’ll hear from those three, Republicans Dale Whitaker and Michael Cathcart and Democrat Callie Gee, about their plans for the office and why they’re running. We'll also hear about the range of responsibilities borne by the auditor’s office.