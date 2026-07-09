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Inland Journal: Who will be Spokane's next Vicky Dalton?

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published July 9, 2026 at 5:00 PM PDT
Doug Nadvornick/Spokane Public Radio

On this week's Inland Journal, we talk with the three candidates for Spokane County auditor.

The auditor's race is the only one on the August 4 primary ballot that carries any drama. Many candidates are unopposed or their races feature only two people, both of whom will advance to the November election.

In the auditor’s race is the outlier, longtime incumbent Vicky Dalton is retiring and three candidates, two Republicans and one Democrat, are vying for two slots on the November ballot.

Today, we’ll hear from those three, Republicans Dale Whitaker and Michael Cathcart and Democrat Callie Gee, about their plans for the office and why they’re running. We'll also hear about the range of responsibilities borne by the auditor’s office.
Regional News
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

See stories by Doug Nadvornick