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Inland Journal: Four people want to replace Rep. Suzanne Schmidt in Olympia. We talk with three.

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published July 16, 2026 at 12:45 PM PDT

On this week's Inland Journal:

After four years in Olympia, State Rep. Suzanne Schmidt [R-Spokane Valley] will continue her political career in Spokane as a county commissioner. Four Republicans have filed to replace her: Debra Long, Trent Maier, Hillary Pham and George Wagner.

Long is an accountant and former school board member in the Central Valley district. Pham is an Air Force veteran and former legislative assistant to current Fourth District Rep. Rob Chase. Maier owns a hard cider manufacturing company in Liberty Lake. Wagner is a Navy veteran and small business owner. All but Wagner came to our studio to be interviewed.

We’ll talk about why they’re running, their leadership styles and which issues are the most important to them.
Regional News
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

See stories by Doug Nadvornick