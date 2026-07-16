Inland Journal: Four people want to replace Rep. Suzanne Schmidt in Olympia. We talk with three.

On this week's Inland Journal:

After four years in Olympia, State Rep. Suzanne Schmidt [R-Spokane Valley] will continue her political career in Spokane as a county commissioner. Four Republicans have filed to replace her: Debra Long, Trent Maier, Hillary Pham and George Wagner.

Long is an accountant and former school board member in the Central Valley district. Pham is an Air Force veteran and former legislative assistant to current Fourth District Rep. Rob Chase. Maier owns a hard cider manufacturing company in Liberty Lake. Wagner is a Navy veteran and small business owner. All but Wagner came to our studio to be interviewed.

We’ll talk about why they’re running, their leadership styles and which issues are the most important to them.

