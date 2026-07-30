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Inland Journal: WA 6th District House candidates and Spokane Transit's sales tax

Spokane Public Radio | By Doug Nadvornick
Published July 30, 2026 at 12:30 PM PDT
Doug Nadvornick/Spokane Public Radio

On this week's Inland Journal from SPR News:

We finish our pre-primary election series with two segments. First, we’ll talk with two of the three candidates in a 6th District state House race. They’re looking to replace Republican Representative Jenny Graham. We’ll talk with independent candidate Aaron Croft and Democrat Julia Payne. We weren’t able to connect with Republican Jonathan Bingle.

We’ll also learn more about Spokane Transit’s Proposition 1. It’s a two-tenths-of-a-cent sales tax that would extend a current tax levied by the agency. We’ll talk with CEO Karl Otterstrom and transit board members Lance Speirs and Kitty Klitzke. We’ll also hear from an opponent of the measure, Gavin Cooley from the Spokane Business Association.

It’s time to fill out and return your ballots. We want to help. Spend a half hour with us here on Inland Journal.
Regional News
Doug Nadvornick
Doug Nadvornick has spent most of his 30+-year radio career at Spokane Public Radio and filled a variety of positions. He is currently the program director and news director. Through the years, he has also been the local Morning Edition and All Things Considered host (not at the same time). He served as the Inland Northwest correspondent for the Northwest News Network, based in Coeur d’Alene. He created the original program grid for KSFC. He has also served for several years as a board member for Public Media Journalists Association. During his years away from SPR, he worked at The Pacific Northwest Inlander, Washington State University in Spokane and KXLY Radio.

See stories by Doug Nadvornick