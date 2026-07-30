Inland Journal: WA 6th District House candidates and Spokane Transit's sales tax

On this week's Inland Journal from SPR News:

We finish our pre-primary election series with two segments. First, we’ll talk with two of the three candidates in a 6th District state House race. They’re looking to replace Republican Representative Jenny Graham. We’ll talk with independent candidate Aaron Croft and Democrat Julia Payne. We weren’t able to connect with Republican Jonathan Bingle.

We’ll also learn more about Spokane Transit’s Proposition 1. It’s a two-tenths-of-a-cent sales tax that would extend a current tax levied by the agency. We’ll talk with CEO Karl Otterstrom and transit board members Lance Speirs and Kitty Klitzke. We’ll also hear from an opponent of the measure, Gavin Cooley from the Spokane Business Association.

It’s time to fill out and return your ballots. We want to help. Spend a half hour with us here on Inland Journal.