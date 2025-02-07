© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
From the Studio: Stimson Snead, director of Tim Travers & the Time Traveler's Paradox

By Henry McNulty
Published February 7, 2025 at 2:52 PM PST
Filmmaker Stimson Snead
Filmmaker Stimson Snead

Henry McNulty interviews Washington-based filmmaker Stimson Snead about his debut feature film Tim Travers & the Time Traveler's Paradox, coming to SPIFF this March and streaming platforms this Spring. Tim Travers boasts a celebrity cast alongside Spokane-area actors and crew. Snead talks about the film, his cast, and filmmaking in general, and he shares his insights into how the industry works behind the scenes.

Henry McNulty
A lifelong member of the regional arts community, Henry studied music at Eastern Washington University, later earning his M.F.A. in Music Composition from Vermont College of Fine Arts. He served as on-staff Music Director of Spokane Civic Theatre from 2017-2024.
