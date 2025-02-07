From the Studio: Stimson Snead, director of Tim Travers & the Time Traveler's Paradox
Henry McNulty interviews Washington-based filmmaker Stimson Snead about his debut feature film Tim Travers & the Time Traveler's Paradox, coming to SPIFF this March and streaming platforms this Spring. Tim Travers boasts a celebrity cast alongside Spokane-area actors and crew. Snead talks about the film, his cast, and filmmaking in general, and he shares his insights into how the industry works behind the scenes.