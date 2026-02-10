From the Studio: The Vagina Monologues

© 2026 Spokane Public Radio.
Gonzaga University's production of The Vagina Monologues joined host Henry McNulty to discuss the show, its themes, and the history and enduring relevance of playwright V's script. Guests included director Leslie Stamoolis and two actors from the production, Julia Witherell and Emmalee Beck.

Gonzaga Theatre Presents
The Vagina Monologues
By V
Directed by Leslie Stamoolis
Featuring an ensemble of students, staff, and faculty

Performances
Thursday, February 12 - 7:30pm 
Friday, February 13 - 7:30pm 
Saturday, February 14 - 7:30pm
Magnuson Theatre, College Hall
Tickets: $12+  gonzaga.edu/ticketcenter
Round up to a $20 ticket to give extra donation. A portion of this production's proceeds go to benefit Spokane YWCA.

Henry McNulty
Classical Music and Program Director Henry McNulty is a lifelong member of the arts community, serving as a performer, music director, and musician across the region. Henry studied music at Eastern Washington University, later earning his M.F.A. in Music Composition from Vermont College of Fine Arts.
