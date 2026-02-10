From the Studio: The Vagina Monologues

Gonzaga University's production of The Vagina Monologues joined host Henry McNulty to discuss the show, its themes, and the history and enduring relevance of playwright V's script. Guests included director Leslie Stamoolis and two actors from the production, Julia Witherell and Emmalee Beck.

Gonzaga Theatre Presents

The Vagina Monologues

By V

Directed by Leslie Stamoolis

Featuring an ensemble of students, staff, and faculty

Performances

Thursday, February 12 - 7:30pm

Friday, February 13 - 7:30pm

Saturday, February 14 - 7:30pm

Magnuson Theatre, College Hall

Tickets: $12+ gonzaga.edu/ticketcenter

Round up to a $20 ticket to give extra donation. A portion of this production's proceeds go to benefit Spokane YWCA.