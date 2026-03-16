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From the Studio
From The Studio

From the Studio: Gonzaga's The Tempest

By Henry McNulty
Published March 16, 2026 at 11:48 AM PDT
Anna Gyure
Jack Champlin, Franny Broderson, and Blake Anthony Edwards

Gonzaga Theatre Joined Host Henry McNulty to discuss the upcoming process-driven production of The Tempest. Guests included director Blake Anthony Edwards and actors Jack Champlin (Prospero) and Franny Broderson (Ariel) talking about Shakespeare's final play and their incorporation of the Hunter Heartbeat Method in both rehearsal and performance.

SHOW DETAILS
Gonzaga Theatre Presents
The Tempest
Written by William Shakespeare
Directed by Blake Anthony Edwards
"We are such stuff as dreams are made on"
                                                                                                                                                                   
Performances
Friday, March 20 - 7:30pm 
Saturday, March 21 - 7:30pm
Sunday, March 22 - 2:00pm
Friday, March 27 - 7:30pm 
Saturday, March 28 - 7:30pm
Sunday, March 29 - 2:00pm
Magnuson Theatre, College Hall
Tickets: $12-16  gonzaga.edu/ticketcenter

More Information
Contact: theatre@gonzaga.edu                                                  
Website: gonzaga.edu/ticketcenter  
Run Time: 2 hours with one 15 minute intermission
Age Recommendation: 8 and up  
 
Performance Venue
Magnuson Theatre, College Hall at Gonzaga University
502 E Boone Ave (College Hall - East End) 

In Advance Box Office 
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center
211 E Desmet Ave.
Hours: Monday - Friday, 12pm-5pm
Call: (509) 313-2787      

Tags
From The Studio Arts & Culture
Henry McNulty
Classical Music and Program Director Henry McNulty is a lifelong member of the arts community, serving as a performer, music director, and musician across the region. Henry studied music at Eastern Washington University, later earning his M.F.A. in Music Composition from Vermont College of Fine Arts.
See stories by Henry McNulty