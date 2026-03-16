From the Studio: Gonzaga's The Tempest

Gonzaga Theatre Joined Host Henry McNulty to discuss the upcoming process-driven production of The Tempest. Guests included director Blake Anthony Edwards and actors Jack Champlin (Prospero) and Franny Broderson (Ariel) talking about Shakespeare's final play and their incorporation of the Hunter Heartbeat Method in both rehearsal and performance.

SHOW DETAILS

Gonzaga Theatre Presents

The Tempest

Written by William Shakespeare

Directed by Blake Anthony Edwards

"We are such stuff as dreams are made on"



Performances

Friday, March 20 - 7:30pm

Saturday, March 21 - 7:30pm

Sunday, March 22 - 2:00pm

Friday, March 27 - 7:30pm

Saturday, March 28 - 7:30pm

Sunday, March 29 - 2:00pm

Magnuson Theatre, College Hall

Tickets: $12-16 gonzaga.edu/ticketcenter

More Information

Contact: theatre@gonzaga.edu

Website: gonzaga.edu/ticketcenter

Run Time: 2 hours with one 15 minute intermission

Age Recommendation: 8 and up



Performance Venue

Magnuson Theatre, College Hall at Gonzaga University

502 E Boone Ave (College Hall - East End)

In Advance Box Office

Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center

211 E Desmet Ave.

Hours: Monday - Friday, 12pm-5pm

Call: (509) 313-2787