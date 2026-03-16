From the Studio: Gonzaga's The Tempest
Gonzaga Theatre Joined Host Henry McNulty to discuss the upcoming process-driven production of The Tempest. Guests included director Blake Anthony Edwards and actors Jack Champlin (Prospero) and Franny Broderson (Ariel) talking about Shakespeare's final play and their incorporation of the Hunter Heartbeat Method in both rehearsal and performance.
SHOW DETAILS
Gonzaga Theatre Presents
The Tempest
Written by William Shakespeare
Directed by Blake Anthony Edwards
"We are such stuff as dreams are made on"
Performances
Friday, March 20 - 7:30pm
Saturday, March 21 - 7:30pm
Sunday, March 22 - 2:00pm
Friday, March 27 - 7:30pm
Saturday, March 28 - 7:30pm
Sunday, March 29 - 2:00pm
Magnuson Theatre, College Hall
Tickets: $12-16 gonzaga.edu/ticketcenter
More Information
Contact: theatre@gonzaga.edu
Website: gonzaga.edu/ticketcenter
Run Time: 2 hours with one 15 minute intermission
Age Recommendation: 8 and up
Performance Venue
Magnuson Theatre, College Hall at Gonzaga University
502 E Boone Ave (College Hall - East End)
In Advance Box Office
Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center
211 E Desmet Ave.
Hours: Monday - Friday, 12pm-5pm
Call: (509) 313-2787