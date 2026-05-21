From the Studio: Hand to God

Hand to God from Theater on the Verge spoke with host Henry McNulty about their regional premier production.

From Theater on the Verge:

Set inside a small-town Texas church, HAND TO GOD follows Jason, a shy and grieving teenager whose hand puppet — created for a church youth group — begins to take on a disturbing life of its own. Part comedy, part horror, and entirely riveting, Askins’ play probes faith, repression, sexuality, and the darkness that lurks beneath the most wholesome of surfaces.

Please note: HAND TO GOD is intended for mature audiences. No one under the age of 13 will be admitted under any circumstances, and all minors must be accompanied by an adult.

