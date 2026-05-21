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From the Studio
From The Studio

From the Studio: Hand to God

By Henry McNulty
Published May 21, 2026 at 12:21 PM PDT
Anna Gyure Havlek
From left: Chris Jensen, Tyrone, Declan Sheehan, Caryn Hoaglund

Hand to God from Theater on the Verge spoke with host Henry McNulty about their regional premier production.

From Theater on the Verge:
Set inside a small-town Texas church, HAND TO GOD follows Jason, a shy and grieving teenager whose hand puppet — created for a church youth group — begins to take on a disturbing life of its own. Part comedy, part horror, and entirely riveting, Askins’ play probes faith, repression, sexuality, and the darkness that lurks beneath the most wholesome of surfaces.

Please note: HAND TO GOD is intended for mature audiences. No one under the age of 13 will be admitted under any circumstances, and all minors must be accompanied by an adult.

  • Dates: May 21 - June 6, 2026 (Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 pm)
  • Venue: The Hamilton Studio Listening Room, 1427 W Dean Ave, Spokane, WA, 99201
  • Tickets: Available now at www.theaterontheverge.com
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From The Studio Arts & Culture
Henry McNulty
Music Program Director Henry McNulty is a lifelong member of the arts community, serving as a performer, music director, and musician across the region. Henry studied music at Eastern Washington University, later earning his M.F.A. in Music Composition from Vermont College of Fine Arts.
See stories by Henry McNulty