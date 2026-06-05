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From the Studio
From The Studio

From the Studio: Jagged Little Pill

By Henry McNulty
Published June 5, 2026 at 6:49 PM PDT
John Ko and Isabella Jimenez in Jagged Little Pill
Marlee Melinda Andrews
John Ko and Isabella Jimenez in Jagged Little Pill

Cast members from Spokane Civic Theatre's Jagged Little Pill join host Henry McNulty to discuss the production. Written by Diablo Cody, the musical is inspired by the album by Alanis Morisette. Guests include Executive Director Jake Schaefer, Music Director Christian Skok, and actors Isabella Jimenez and John Ko.

“Head Over Feet”
By Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard
Performed by Isabella Jimenez and John Ko
Christian Skok, piano

SHOWTIMES
Now playing through June 12 on Civic’s Main Stage
Thursday through Saturday at 7:30PM, Sunday at 2:00PM
ASL-interpreted performance: Thursday, June 11 at 7:30PM

TICKETS
CivicTickets.com
509-325-2507 (Tue - Fri, 12 - 5:30PM)

Tags
From The Studio Arts & Culture
Henry McNulty
Music Program Director Henry McNulty is a lifelong member of the arts community, serving as a performer, music director, and musician across the region. Henry studied music at Eastern Washington University, later earning his M.F.A. in Music Composition from Vermont College of Fine Arts.
See stories by Henry McNulty