From the Studio: Jagged Little Pill
Cast members from Spokane Civic Theatre's Jagged Little Pill join host Henry McNulty to discuss the production. Written by Diablo Cody, the musical is inspired by the album by Alanis Morisette. Guests include Executive Director Jake Schaefer, Music Director Christian Skok, and actors Isabella Jimenez and John Ko.
“Head Over Feet”
By Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard
Performed by Isabella Jimenez and John Ko
Christian Skok, piano
SHOWTIMES
Now playing through June 12 on Civic’s Main Stage
Thursday through Saturday at 7:30PM, Sunday at 2:00PM
ASL-interpreted performance: Thursday, June 11 at 7:30PM
TICKETS
CivicTickets.com
509-325-2507 (Tue - Fri, 12 - 5:30PM)