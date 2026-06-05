From the Studio: Jagged Little Pill

Cast members from Spokane Civic Theatre's Jagged Little Pill join host Henry McNulty to discuss the production. Written by Diablo Cody, the musical is inspired by the album by Alanis Morisette. Guests include Executive Director Jake Schaefer, Music Director Christian Skok, and actors Isabella Jimenez and John Ko.

“Head Over Feet”

By Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard

Performed by Isabella Jimenez and John Ko

Christian Skok, piano

SHOWTIMES

Now playing through June 12 on Civic’s Main Stage

Thursday through Saturday at 7:30PM, Sunday at 2:00PM

ASL-interpreted performance: Thursday, June 11 at 7:30PM

TICKETS

CivicTickets.com

509-325-2507 (Tue - Fri, 12 - 5:30PM)