From the Studio: Next to Normal at Stage Left

Director Rebecca Craven and actor Alyssa Day join host Henry McNulty in the studio to discuss the upcoming concert production of Next to Normal at Stage Left Theatre. They describe the emotionally resonant show, highlighting Day's return to the role of Diana after 10 years.

Next to Normal

Stage Left Theatre

July 17-18, 24-25

Stage Left has provided the following content advisory to attendees: Contains mature themes including mental illness, grief, bereavement of a child, suicidal ideation, and discussion of suicide.