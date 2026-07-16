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From the Studio
From The Studio

From the Studio: Next to Normal at Stage Left

By Henry McNulty
Published July 16, 2026 at 1:20 PM PDT
From left: Lacey Olson, Alyssa Day, and Rebecca Craven.

Director Rebecca Craven and actor Alyssa Day join host Henry McNulty in the studio to discuss the upcoming concert production of Next to Normal at Stage Left Theatre. They describe the emotionally resonant show, highlighting Day's return to the role of Diana after 10 years.

Next to Normal
Stage Left Theatre
July 17-18, 24-25

Stage Left has provided the following content advisory to attendees: Contains mature themes including mental illness, grief, bereavement of a child, suicidal ideation, and discussion of suicide.

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From The Studio Arts & Culture
Henry McNulty
Music Program Director Henry McNulty is a lifelong member of the arts community, serving as a performer, music director, and musician across the region. Henry studied music at Eastern Washington University, later earning his M.F.A. in Music Composition from Vermont College of Fine Arts.
See stories by Henry McNulty