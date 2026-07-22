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From the Studio
From The Studio

From the Studio: "The Art of the Possible" concert preview, featuring Abbey Crawford and Robby French

By Henry McNulty
Published July 22, 2026 at 11:02 AM PDT
From left: Chris Jensen, Troy Nickerson, Robby French, Abbey Crawford

Theater on the Verge visits the studio to preview their first concert, The Art of the Possible: Songs for a Marginally Less Terrible World, featuring performances from singers Abbey Crawford and Robby French. Director Troy Nickerson and producer Chris Jensen discuss what inspired the concert, which runs July 23, 24, and 25 in the Listening Room at Hamilton Studio. (Ticket link)

Opening song:
The World Goes Round
Vocalist Abbey Crawford
Pianist Carol Miyamoto

Closing song:
Beautiful City
Vocalist Robby French
Pianist Carol Miyamoto

Tags
From The Studio Arts & Culture
Henry McNulty
Music Program Director Henry McNulty is a lifelong member of the arts community, serving as a performer, music director, and musician across the region. Henry studied music at Eastern Washington University, later earning his M.F.A. in Music Composition from Vermont College of Fine Arts.
See stories by Henry McNulty