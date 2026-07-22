From the Studio: "The Art of the Possible" concert preview, featuring Abbey Crawford and Robby French
Theater on the Verge visits the studio to preview their first concert, The Art of the Possible: Songs for a Marginally Less Terrible World, featuring performances from singers Abbey Crawford and Robby French. Director Troy Nickerson and producer Chris Jensen discuss what inspired the concert, which runs July 23, 24, and 25 in the Listening Room at Hamilton Studio. (Ticket link)
Opening song:
The World Goes Round
Vocalist Abbey Crawford
Pianist Carol Miyamoto
Closing song:
Beautiful City
Vocalist Robby French
Pianist Carol Miyamoto