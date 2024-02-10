© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
menincharge.png
Men in Charge in Brief(s)

Men in Charge in Brief(s): Johnny Hambone Mysteries 7

By Tony Flinn,
Kevin Decker
Published February 10, 2024 at 4:59 PM PST

Can a dog walk on two legs? Can our listeners? Perhaps Johnny Hambone can explain!

Men in Charge in Brief(s) Men in ChargeComedy
Tony Flinn
Tony Flinn, known around the model railroad track in his basement as “Professor of English, Emeritus,” recently retired from Eastern Washington University to age in place, like an old car up on blocks in the barn, convenient for climbing behind the wheel and saying “Vroom! Vroom!” He and his co-host and co-producer, Kevin Decker, have been writing and performing in “Men in Charge” since probably 2014, or even earlier, depending on whether you’re using the Julian or Gregorian calendar.
Kevin Decker
Kevin Decker, Professor of Philosophy, was left holding the bag when Tony Flinn recently retired from Eastern Washington University. That bag was full of cats. At first, he thought they were cute, but then they woke up and started mauling him. It turned out that the cats were mountain lion cubs, often referred to incorrectly as “cougars.” One had rabies. From his now-permanent hospital bed, Kevin writes for and co-produces “Men in Charge,” the title of which may or may not be ironic
