"Jurassic Park" 30th Anniversary & Best Summer Movie Seasons

Ever since Steven Spielberg’s ode to the great white shark “Jaws” opened in July 1975, summer has been one of the go-to seasons for the film industry. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart will be discussing another of Spielberg’s summer blockbusters, 1993’s “Jurassic Park,” which is celebrating its 30th anniversary. And they’ll look back at summers past and offer up their recommendations for best views, plus take a look at what’s coming for summer in 2023.