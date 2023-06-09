© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
Movies 101

"Jurassic Park" 30th Anniversary & Best Summer Movie Seasons

Published June 9, 2023
Ever since Steven Spielberg’s ode to the great white shark “Jaws” opened in July 1975, summer has been one of the go-to seasons for the film industry. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart will be discussing another of Spielberg’s summer blockbusters, 1993’s “Jurassic Park,” which is celebrating its 30th anniversary. And they’ll look back at summers past and offer up their recommendations for best views, plus take a look at what’s coming for summer in 2023.

Related Content
  • Dan Webster reviews "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"
    “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is a Marvel Studios franchise that is both more and less than its origins, Dan Webster says in his review.
  • Movies 101
    "A Thousand and One" & "Little Richard: I Am Everything"
    On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart will be discussing two streaming specials. First up is the urban drama “A Thousand and One” followed by the documentary “Little Richard: I Am Everything.”
  • Movies 101
    Underappreciated Filmmakers
    On this week’s show, Dan Webster and Nathan Weinbender will be doing their parts to correct the historical record on four filmmakers who they think are underappreciated, especially considering their contributions to the art of cinema.
