Movies 101

"Passages" & "Oldboy" 20th Anniversary

Published August 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM PDT
Left to right: Adèle Exarchopoulos and Franz Rogowski in Passages (2023), Choi Min-sik in Oldboy (2003)
Passages, KNM/SBS Productions & Distribution, 2023. Oldboy, Egg Films/CJ Entertainment/Show East, 2003.
Left to right: Adèle Exarchopoulos and Franz Rogowski in Passages (2023), Choi Min-sik in Oldboy (2003)

Even if you’re not a Buddhist, you’re probably familiar with the concept of karma: the belief that anything you say or do, positively or negatively, will affect your future—either in this life or the next. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart will be discussing a pair of films that focus on characters who, through their actions, create their own hellish personal landscapes. First up is Passages, a film featuring a movie director who can’t control his emotions, followed by the 20th-anniversary release of Chan-wook Park’s Oldboy, a film that gives new meaning to the notion of long-simmering revenge.

