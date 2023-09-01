© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Movies 101

"The Eight Mountains" & "No Hard Feelings"

Published September 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM PDT
From left: Luca Marinelli and Alessandro Borghi in The Eight Mountains (2022); Andrew Barth Feldman and Jennifer Lawrence in No Hard Feelings (2023).
The Eight Mountains, Wildside/Rufus/Menuetto/Pyramide Prod./Vision Distrib., 2022. No Hard Feelings, Columbia Pictures/Odenkirk Provissiero Entmt./Excellent Cadaver/Sony Pictures Entmt., 2023.
From left: Luca Marinelli and Alessandro Borghi in The Eight Mountains (2022); Andrew Barth Feldman and Jennifer Lawrence in No Hard Feelings (2023).

Sometimes even movie fans don’t want to leave the house. That’s the kind of mood that struck Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart this last week, so they turned to their respective streaming services and watched a pair of films that couldn’t be more different to discuss for this week's show. First up is The Eight Mountains, a somber Italian-language exploration of a long-term friendship, and following that is the Jennifer Lawrence attempt at comedy titled No Hard Feelings.

Tags
Movies 101 Movie ReviewMovieFilm ReviewsFilm