"The Eight Mountains" & "No Hard Feelings"

Sometimes even movie fans don’t want to leave the house. That’s the kind of mood that struck Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart this last week, so they turned to their respective streaming services and watched a pair of films that couldn’t be more different to discuss for this week's show. First up is The Eight Mountains, a somber Italian-language exploration of a long-term friendship, and following that is the Jennifer Lawrence attempt at comedy titled No Hard Feelings.