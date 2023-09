After nearly a century of being included in popular cinema mainly as an afterthought, a comic foil or even as a villain, the LGBTQ+ community is finally defining itself on its own terms. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart will be discussing a trio of films featuring LGBTQ+ characters. First up is the American teen comedy Bottoms, followed by two foreign efforts: Morocco’s The Blue Caftan and England’s Blue Jean.