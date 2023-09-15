© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
Movies 101

"Telemarketers" & "A Life on the Farm"

Published September 15, 2023 at 6:36 PM PDT
From left: Pat Pespas in Telemarketers (2023); Charles Carson in A Life on the Farm (2022).
Telemarketers, All Facts/Elara Pictures/Rough House Pictures/HBO, 2023. A Life on the Farm, Sonderbar Pictures/Drafthouse Films, 2022.
From left: Pat Pespas in Telemarketers (2023); Charles Carson in A Life on the Farm (2022).

Movies are typically associated with fantasy, involving every theme from high school crushes to the exploits of dashing spies. Documentaries, though, tend to be studies of how life really unfolds. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart will be discussing two streaming options, both of which explore some aspect of real life that most of the rest of us will find somewhat bizarre. The first is the three-part series Telemarketers, while the second is a single feature film titled A Life on the Farm.

