Fright nights at the movies come in many forms, from ravenous sharks to evil paranormal entities to masked assassins wielding knives. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart will be discussing three films that offer up their own versions of frightful scenarios. First up is the theatrical release A Haunting in Venice, followed by two foreign-language streaming selections, Chile’s El Conde and France’s Final Cut.