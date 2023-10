When humans act like animals, it’s often not a pretty thing to watch—especially when their actions are documented in the movies. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss a pair of films, both streaming options, that revolve around such scenarios. One is Reptile, a murder mystery starring Benicio Del Toro and the other is The Beasts, a French/Spanish study of culture clash.