Movies 101

"Priscilla" & "Anatomy of a Fall"

Published November 10, 2023 at 7:01 PM PST

No matter how well you might think you know people, it’s difficult to say you know everything about them. That premise is especially true both for film stars and the characters they play. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss two films that present us with characters who we think we might know but maybe do not. The first is Elvis Presley, a central figure in Sofia Coppola’s biopic Priscilla, while the second is the protagonist of the award-winning French film Anatomy of a Fall.

