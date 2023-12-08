"Dream Scenario" & "Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain"

Comedy, as we all know, evokes personal reactions. Some people laugh at the stand-up goofiness of Brian Regan, while others laugh at the dead baby jokes of Anthony Jeselnik—and some yawn at both. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss a pair of movies that take widely diverse views of comedy. One, titled Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain, is clear farce. The other, Dream Scenario, may not strike some viewers as comic at all.