Movies 101

"Poor Things," "Ferrari" & "Fallen Leaves"

Published January 12, 2024 at 7:31 PM PST

It’s already a new year, and yet we here at Movies 101 central are still catching up with the gaggle of late releases from 2023. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss three of those releases. First up is Poor Things, a bizarre blend of feminism and—as Leslie Kelly terms it—“arty soft-core porn.” Next, the biopic of the late carmaker Enzo Ferrari, titled succinctly Ferrari, and then a Finnish study of an off-again, on-again would-be love affair called Fallen Leaves.

