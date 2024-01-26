"All of Us Strangers," "Society of the Snow" & "Remembering Gene Wilder"

One of the most admirable human characteristics is that of endurance—the ability to forge on despite dire circumstances. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss three movies, each of which tackles some variation on that theme. All of Us Strangers stars Andrew Scott as a man haunted by a tragedy he suffered as a pre-teen, Society of the Snow is another retelling of the 1972 Andes airplane crash, and Remembering Gene Wilder is an exploration of the late comic actor’s life—which at one point involved the loss of a beloved partner and at another was challenged by a crippling disease.