Movies 101

"Ripley" & Favorite Patricia Highsmith Adaptations

Published May 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM PDT
From left: Television still of Andrew Scott in Ripley (2024); stack of Patricia Highsmith books.
Ripley, Endemol Shine North America/Entertainment 360/Filmrights/Showtime Networks/Netflix, 2024. Original photo by Mark Stevens for Jungle Red Writers (blog).
Those of us with consciences may not care about killers—but as movie fans, we sure seem to love them. They certainly show up enough on screens both big and small. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss the work of Patricia Highsmith, an author who made a career out of imagining the inner lives of various sociopaths—including one Tom Ripley, who is the protagonist in the new Netflix series titled, simply, Ripley. In this episode, they talk about the series and their other favorite Highsmith adaptations.

