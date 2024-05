The old saw is that opposites attract, though that notion doesn’t necessarily hold true for the movies we watch. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss two movies, both streaming documentaries, that couldn’t be more different. The first is Spermworld, which delves into the unregulated world of sperm donating, while the second is Girls State, a follow-up to the 2020 film Boys State.