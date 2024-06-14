© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
Movies 101

"Bad Boys: Ride or Die," "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" & "Run Lola Run" 25th Anniversary Re-Release

Published June 14, 2024 at 9:00 PM PDT

The summer movie season is in high gear, as you can tell from all the noises of crashing cars and gunshots emanating from your local multiplex. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss three films that are currently in release—the first being Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the second being George Miller’s prequel Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and the third being the re-release of Tom Tykwer’s imaginative and energetic action film Run Lola Run.

