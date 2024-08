Like all art forms, the object of a film is—or at least should be—to hold an audience’s attention. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss a pair of films that, each in its own particular way, tries to do exactly that. The first is the offbeat exercise in existential horror, Cuckoo, while the second is a film about the chance relationship between a young woman and an older cab driver titled Daddio.