When we use the term "coming of age," it can mean a number of different things, from ties to character development to—literally—chronology. On this week's show Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss a pair of films that, each in its own way, deals with some aspect of characters coming of age. The first is titled, simply, Kneecap and the second is titled the equally succinct Dìdi.