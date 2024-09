Movies designed to give us night chills come in all shapes and sizes, each one attempting to play to the various dark paths our individual imaginations tend to follow. On this week’s show, Dan Webster and Nathan Weinbender discuss two films that explore far different notions of fear-mongering—one a long-awaited sequel to the 1988 comedy-horror exercise Beetlejuice, the other a delving into the mind of a serial killer titled Strange Darling.