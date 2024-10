Any kind of art, but especially cinematic art, is seldom a static process. The best artists are always those who choose to push boundaries. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss a pair of films that roll over boundaries as if they were so much roadkill—Francis Ford Coppola’s reach into the fantastic titled Megalopolis and French-born filmmaker Coralie Fargeat’s feminist study The Substance.