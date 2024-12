Most of the basic themes that face movie protagonists tend to be situations that meld anxiety with a sense of purpose. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss a pair of films that key on characters who, when facing something or someone, have to dig deep to figure out what to do. Those films are Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked and the latest from director Cint Eastwood, Juror #2.