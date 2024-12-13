“The Order” & “Close Your Eyes”

It’s only natural that, as we age, we look to confirm a sense of identity. And such an effort has been the theme of more than one feature film. On this week’s show, Dan Webster and Nathan Weinbender discuss a pair of films that follow such a theme. The first is The Order, Justin Kurzel’s study of events that took place in Washington state during the 1980s. And then there’s Close Your Eyes, the first feature by Spanish filmmaker Victor Erice in more than three decades.