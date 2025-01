We’re approaching the end of the year, the time when movie producers are releasing the last few potential award-winners. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss one such candidate: the Golden Globe-nominated animated film Flow. They pair that with Paul Schrader’s adaptation of Russell Banks' novel Foregone, which Schrader retitled Oh, Canada—and which was among the slate of critically acclaimed films at May’s Cannes Film Festival.