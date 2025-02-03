© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Movies 101
Movies 101

“Nickel Boys” & “September 5”

Published February 3, 2025 at 8:29 PM PST
From left: Brandon Wilson and Ethan Herisse in Nickel Boys (2024); John Magaro in September 5 (2024).
From left: Brandon Wilson and Ethan Herisse in Nickel Boys (2024); John Magaro in September 5 (2024).

Whether it’s because they open too late in the year or because they just don’t have enough clout to warrant a wide release, many of any year’s best films arrive late… if they arrive at all. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss two late arrivals that deserve to be listed among the very best films that 2024 had to offer. The first is Nickel Boys, a drama about two young men confined to a Florida reform school, and the second is September 5, which tells the story of the ABC Sports team that covered the terrorist attack during the 1972 Olympic Games.

Tags
Movies 101 Movie ReviewMovieFilm ReviewsFilm
Related Content
  • Movie Reviews
    Dan Webster reviews "September 5"
    “September 5” is a riveting look at ABC Sports’ efforts to cover the tragic events of the 1972 Munich Olympics, Dan Webster says in his review.
Load More