“Nickel Boys” & “September 5”

Whether it’s because they open too late in the year or because they just don’t have enough clout to warrant a wide release, many of any year’s best films arrive late… if they arrive at all. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss two late arrivals that deserve to be listed among the very best films that 2024 had to offer. The first is Nickel Boys, a drama about two young men confined to a Florida reform school, and the second is September 5, which tells the story of the ABC Sports team that covered the terrorist attack during the 1972 Olympic Games.