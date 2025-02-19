"I'm Still Here" & "The Apprentice"

Even though the American film industry is famous for creating movies that are more entertaining than necessarily thoughtful, exceptions always crop up—especially around Academy Award time. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss a pair of films that are vying for Oscar gold in different categories. One is the Brazilian feature I’m Still Here, which has been nominated for three Oscars (including Best Motion Picture). And the other is The Apprentice, which is up for both Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor.