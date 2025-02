Here at Movies 101 headquarters, we always seek out as many Academy-Award-nominated films as we can in advance of the annual broadcast, which will be held March 2 on ABC and Hulu. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss a trio of films—Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat, Sugarcane and No Other Land—each of which is in contention for the Best Documentary Feature Oscar.