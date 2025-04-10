"The Penguin Lessons" & Summer Movie Season Preview

As anyone who is a regular listener to Movies 101 knows, co-hosts Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender and Mary Pat Treuthart are inveterate movie fans. They spend each week discussing what they’ve seen, and often agree—though not always. And that may be true this week as they do something just a bit different. Yes, they discuss a specific movie, namely the British import The Penguin Lessons, starring Steve Coogan. After that, though, they take a look at the upcoming summer movie season and lay out what they’re most excited, if anything, about seeing—such summer schedules being, as they traditionally are, full of sequels, remakes and movies that feature either superheroes or exploding cars. And sometimes both.