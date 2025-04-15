"Adolescence" & "Black Bag"

It used to be that the very best of cinema could be found only on the screens of a movie theater. Clearly though, that is no longer the case. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss two cinematic efforts that are examples of what can be done given a bit of directing skill and the power of superior acting. The first is a four-part Netflix limited miniseries out of England titled Adolescence, and the second is the latest entertainment from Steven Soderbergh, titled Black Bag.