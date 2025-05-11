“The Wedding Banquet” & “Eephus”

Sometimes you go to the movies to be challenged. Sometimes you go to be educated. Mostly, though, you go to be entertained. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss two films that are, each in its own way, examples of pure entertainment—while, at the same time, offering up other qualities as well. Specifically The Wedding Banquet, writer-director Andrew Ahn’s remake of the 1993 Ang Lee film, and the streaming baseball feature Eephus.