Movies 101
“The Wedding Banquet” & “Eephus”

Published May 7, 2025 at 9:45 PM PDT
From left: Actors Han Gi-Chan and Bowen Yang in the 2025 film The Wedding Banquet; actor Keith William Richards in the 2024 film Eephus.
From left: Han Gi-Chan and Bowen Yang in The Wedding Banquet (2025); Keith William Richards in Eephus (2024).

Sometimes you go to the movies to be challenged. Sometimes you go to be educated. Mostly, though, you go to be entertained. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss two films that are, each in its own way, examples of pure entertainment—while, at the same time, offering up other qualities as well. Specifically The Wedding Banquet, writer-director Andrew Ahn’s remake of the 1993 Ang Lee film, and the streaming baseball feature Eephus.

