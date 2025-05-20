“The Shrouds,” “Havoc” & “On Becoming a Guinea Fowl”

If one of the points of art is to explore all facets of life, then it follows that art must explore the nature of death as well. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss three movies that tell stories involving death. The first is The Shrouds, David Cronenberg’s latest delving into death and dying. The second is Havoc, a Netflix crime saga written and directed by Gareth Edwards. And lastly On Becoming a Guinea Fowl, an African streaming feature written and directed by the Zambian-Welsh filmmaker Rungano Nyoni.