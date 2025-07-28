"Superman" & "Jurassic World Rebirth"

Summer wouldn’t be summer without a few movie blockbusters, and this summer of 2025 certainly has its share. On this week’s show, Dan Webster, Nathan Weinbender, and Mary Pat Treuthart discuss a pair of big-screen bonanzas, both of which are part of far-larger franchises. The first is the newest iteration of Superman, this one directed by James Gunn, and they pivot from there to the Gareth Edwards-helmed Jurassic World Rebirth, the seventh in a series dating back some three decades.